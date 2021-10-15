Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.