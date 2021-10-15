Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $13,103,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $158.32 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

