Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $271.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.62 and a 200 day moving average of $245.19. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

