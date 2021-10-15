Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce sales of $2.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 15,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

