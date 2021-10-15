Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

NYSE:A opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

