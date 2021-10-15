Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ANZFF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

