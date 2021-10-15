Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE AA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

