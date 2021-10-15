Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
NYSE AA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.52.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
