AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

