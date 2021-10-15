Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $105.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,093 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

