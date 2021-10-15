Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

UPS opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

