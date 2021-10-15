Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report sales of $729.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.39 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 194,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,548. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

