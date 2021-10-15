Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce $2.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the lowest is $2.22 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 1,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,818. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrusion by 325.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

