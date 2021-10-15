Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $2.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.43. WEX posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.