Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target at $26.35

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.35.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 320,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,458. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

