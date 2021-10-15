Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $55.40

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.
Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 706,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,046. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
