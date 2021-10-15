Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $55.40

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 706,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,046. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

