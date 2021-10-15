AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.62 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

