Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,383.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

