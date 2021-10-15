AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AppHarvest worth $217,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,863,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

