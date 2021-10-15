ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$13.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.59.

ARX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.81. 3,195,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.