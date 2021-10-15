Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $3,766,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,418. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $395.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.41 and a 200 day moving average of $350.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.