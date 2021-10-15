Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

