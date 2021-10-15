Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axa S.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

