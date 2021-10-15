Axa S.A. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

CRL opened at $405.84 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

