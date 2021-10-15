Axa S.A. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,319,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $403.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

