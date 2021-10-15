Axa S.A. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3,013.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $49.30 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

