Axa S.A. Sells 22,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.34.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

