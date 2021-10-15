Axa S.A. Sells 864,600 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

