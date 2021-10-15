Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $282,488.99 and $80,953.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

