B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 191.4% in September

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,933,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633,250. B2Digital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

