Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 133.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

