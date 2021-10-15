Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4397 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.55 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.