Barclays Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of MIME opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,908 shares of company stock worth $11,266,053. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

