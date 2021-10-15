Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

