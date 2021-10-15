Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.

BTDPF stock remained flat at $$9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

