Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.
BTDPF stock remained flat at $$9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.
About Barratt Developments
