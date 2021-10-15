Barton P. Bandy Sells 12,565 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,805.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barton P. Bandy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66.

ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -1.30. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

