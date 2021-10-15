Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

