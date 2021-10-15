Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 66,928 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.92% of Clarim Acquisition worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,792,000.

Shares of CLRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

