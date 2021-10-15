BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $25.55. 1,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.2459 dividend. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

