Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Big Lots reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,597. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

