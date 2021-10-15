BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE BGIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 229,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 127.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $317,000.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

