Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

