Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 386,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.