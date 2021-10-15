BOMB Price Tops $2.39 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $322,447.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,428.09 or 1.00038071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.41 or 0.00575537 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001653 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,715 coins and its circulating supply is 902,927 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

