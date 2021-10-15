Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,540.00

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2,540.00 and last traded at $2,539.20, with a volume of 13059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,496.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,318.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,302.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

