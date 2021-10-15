Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.