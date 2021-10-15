Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 42,020 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.78, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $438,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,282 shares of company stock worth $10,832,983 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.