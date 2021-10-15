Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 376,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,851. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

