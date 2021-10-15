Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,062,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,808,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.27. 202,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678,857. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

