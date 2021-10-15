British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

BTLCY remained flat at $$6.71 on Friday. 98,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.73. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

