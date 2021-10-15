Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $220.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.58 million and the lowest is $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 8,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,164. The stock has a market cap of $928.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

